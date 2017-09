(Corrects the name of the unit in first bullet to BillNet SA from Billenet SA.)

April 14 (Reuters) - Suntech SA :

* Its unit, BillNet SA, signs a deal to deliver a regional network inventory system for the Silesian Province (Voivodeship) - the Silesian Center of Information Society, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)