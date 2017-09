April 14 (Reuters) - Blue Vision A/S :

* Q1 operating loss 359,000 Danish crowns ($50,982) versus loss 189,000 year ago

* Sees 2015 profit before tax for parent company Blue Vision A/S at about 2.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0417 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)