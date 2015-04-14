New Issue-Haitong prices $670 mln 2020 bond

Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Haitong International Finance 2015 Ltd
(Haitong)
Guarantor Haitong Securities
Issue Amount $670 million
Maturity Date April 21,2020
Coupon 3.500 pct
Issue price 99.8910
Reoffer price 99.8910
Reoffer yield 3.524 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the treasury
Payment Date April 21,2015
Lead Manager(s) Haitong, BES & CMB
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing HK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
