New Issue-Haitong prices $670 mln 2020 bond

Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Haitong International Finance 2015 Ltd

(Haitong)

Guarantor Haitong Securities

Issue Amount $670 million

Maturity Date April 21,2020

Coupon 3.500 pct

Issue price 99.8910

Reoffer price 99.8910

Reoffer yield 3.524 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the treasury

Payment Date April 21,2015

Lead Manager(s) Haitong, BES & CMB

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing HK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)