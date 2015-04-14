New Issue-BayernLB prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

(BayernLB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 23,2018

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 99.6570

Reoffer price 99.6570

Reoffer yield 1.363 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB, CITI & CS

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) & AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1220883596

