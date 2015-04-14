FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Petroleos Mexicanos prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 14, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Petroleos Mexicanos prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Petroleos Mexicanos

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.320

Yield 1.980 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1172947902

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2027

Coupon 2.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.016

Yield 2.848 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1172951508

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, DB & Santander

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P) &

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.