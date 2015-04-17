FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME fines CWT 100,000 pounds for "Chinese Wall" warehouse violation
April 17, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

LME fines CWT 100,000 pounds for "Chinese Wall" warehouse violation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has fined CWT Commodities 100,000 pounds ($149,310) for violations of so-called “Chinese Wall” restrictions in its warehousing policy.

CWT failed to identify two companies in its corporate group which were trading companies and failed to put effective information barriers in place, the LME said on Friday in a members’ notice.

“The LME uncovered no evidence to suggest that the conduct was deliberate, and no evidence to suggest that confidential information was passed between CWT and the trading companies in its group,” it added. ($1 = 0.6697 pounds) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)

