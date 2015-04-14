FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy antitrust body investigates bourse for unfair practices
April 14, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Italy antitrust body investigates bourse for unfair practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into whether Italy bourse operator Borsa Italiana had given preferential access to its data to financial information company Blt Market Services.

A statement said the investigation was opened after a complaint by a rival financial information provider, eClass. Blt Market Services is a part of London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia.

The investigation is expected to be concluded by the end of May. (Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by David Evans)

