BRIEF-Deutsche Balaton prelim FY profit before minorities turns to loss of EUR 0.7 mln

* Said on Tuesday announced preliminary FY 2014 figures

* Said FY consolidated net loss before minority interests (IFRS) of approx. 0.7 million euros (loss of $743,820); (Consolidated net income of about 53.7 million euros last year)

* Said consolidated loss after taking into account profit share attributable to minorities of about 3.3 million euros (previous year: profit of about 53.6 million euros)

