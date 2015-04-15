FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche Balaton prelim FY profit before minorities turns to loss of EUR 0.7 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Balaton prelim FY profit before minorities turns to loss of EUR 0.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Balaton AG :

* Said on Tuesday announced preliminary FY 2014 figures

* Said FY consolidated net loss before minority interests (IFRS) of approx. 0.7 million euros (loss of $743,820); (Consolidated net income of about 53.7 million euros last year)

* Said consolidated loss after taking into account profit share attributable to minorities of about 3.3 million euros (previous year: profit of about 53.6 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9411 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.