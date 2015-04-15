FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NPG signs distribution deal in Mexico
April 15, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NPG signs distribution deal in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - NPG Technology SA :

* Said on Tuesday signed deal via its subsidiary NPG Latam with Mexico’s Mueblerias Valdez Baluarte SA de CV for TV set distribution

* Expects income from the deal at about 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million), received orders for March and April of 0.6 million euros

* NPG Latam and Valdez Baluarte presented offer in a tender to supply 3.1 million TV sets where NPG Latam would act as supplier and Valdez Baluarte as distributor

Source text: bit.ly/1yqkWEB

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9408 euros Gdynia Newsroom

