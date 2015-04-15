BRIEF-NPG signs distribution deal in Mexico

April 15 (Reuters) - NPG Technology SA :

* Said on Tuesday signed deal via its subsidiary NPG Latam with Mexico’s Mueblerias Valdez Baluarte SA de CV for TV set distribution

* Expects income from the deal at about 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million), received orders for March and April of 0.6 million euros

* NPG Latam and Valdez Baluarte presented offer in a tender to supply 3.1 million TV sets where NPG Latam would act as supplier and Valdez Baluarte as distributor

Source text: bit.ly/1yqkWEB

Further company coverage: