BRIEF-Christian Dior Q3 revenue rises to 8.8 billion euros
April 15, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Christian Dior Q3 revenue rises to 8.8 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Christian Dior SE :

* Said on Tuesday it recorded 9-month revenue of 26.2 billion euros ($27.87 billion), up 11 pct at actual exchange rates (4 pct organically)

* Recorded Q3 revenue of 8.8 billion euros, representing growth of 16 pct at actual exchange rates compared to the same period in 2014, and 3 pct at constant structure and exchange rates

$1 = 0.9401 euros Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

