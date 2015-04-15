BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech revises its forecast upwards for 2015

April 15 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Said on Tuesday that based on preliminary figures Q1 sales revenue grew around 22 pct in constant currencies to approximately 204 million euros ($216.99 million) (reported gain: around 33 pct)

* Based on the Q1 results, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has revised its forecast upwards for 2015

* 2015 sales revenue in constant currencies is now expected to increase about 7 pct to 10 pct (previous guidance: about 4 pct to 7 pct)

* Sees 2015 underlying EBITDA margin in constant currencies of around 24.5 pct to 25 pct (previous guidance: around 24.0 pct to 24.5 pct)

