BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech revises its forecast upwards for 2015
#Healthcare
April 15, 2015 / 6:28 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech revises its forecast upwards for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Said on Tuesday that based on preliminary figures Q1 sales revenue grew around 22 pct in constant currencies to approximately 204 million euros ($216.99 million) (reported gain: around 33 pct)

* Based on the Q1 results, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has revised its forecast upwards for 2015

* 2015 sales revenue in constant currencies is now expected to increase about 7 pct to 10 pct (previous guidance: about 4 pct to 7 pct)

* Sees 2015 underlying EBITDA margin in constant currencies of around 24.5 pct to 25 pct (previous guidance: around 24.0 pct to 24.5 pct)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9401 euros Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
