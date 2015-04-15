FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione announces results of bonds exchange offer
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 6:48 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione announces results of bonds exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15(Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :

* Announced on Tuesday results of its exchange offer for 2017 notes and 2019 notes as disclosed on April 8

* The 2017 and 2019 notes to be exchanged into new senior notes with an annual fixed rate coupon of 2.65 percent and maturity in 2022

* Received offers for overall principal amount of 2017 notes equal to 136.9 million euros ($145.70 million)

* Received offers for an overall principal amount of 2019 notes equal to 25.1 million euros

* Says it may issue, in the context of the Exchange Offer, an overall principal amount of New Notes equal to 162 million euros

* Settlement of Exchange Offer is expected on April 21

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9396 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.