April 15 (Reuters) - Latvijas Juras Medicinas :

* Reported on Tuesday that Management Board recommends to approve FY 2015 investments of 450,000 euros ($478,935)

* Expects FY 2015 income of 5.52 million euros

* Expects FY 2015 expenses of 5.51 million euros

* Expects FY 2015 profit before tax of 16,550 euros

Source text: bit.ly/1OvLt7z

