New Issue- CBA prices 1.25 bln euro 2027 bond

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

(CBA)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 27,2022

Coupon 2.000 pct

Reoffer price 99.6380

Reoffer yield 2.056 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 22,2015

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Barclays & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3(Moody‘s) & BBB+(S&P)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English/NSW

ISIN XS1219642441

