New Issue- CBA prices 1.25 bln euro 2027 bond

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank Of Australia
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date April 27,2022
Coupon 2.000 pct
Reoffer price 99.6380
Reoffer yield 2.056 pct
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 22,2015
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Barclays & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3(Moody‘s) & BBB+(S&P)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English/NSW
