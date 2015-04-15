FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault calls board meeting on government stake hike - source
April 15, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Renault calls board meeting on government stake hike - source

Gilles Guillaume

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Renault will hold an emergency board meeting on Thursday in response to French government moves to tighten its grip on the carmaker and its alliance with Nissan, a company source with knowledge of the matter said.

The afternoon board session has been scheduled to discuss “shareholding changes”, the source said, after France raised its Renault stake to bolster its influence over the company in a challenge to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.

Neither Renault nor the French government responded to calls and messages seeking comment on Wednesday evening. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)

