BRIEF-Sunshine Capital Investment plans dissolution of company, FY net loss widens to 658,672 euros
April 16, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sunshine Capital Investment plans dissolution of company, FY net loss widens to 658,672 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Sunshine Capital Investment SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2014 negative EBITDA of 211,518 euros ($225,901) versus a negative EBITDA of 7,705 euros a year ago

* FY net loss was 658,672 euros versus a loss of 23,994 euros a year ago

* Announces the extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on the dissolution of the company due to not enough financial resources to conform to the new regulations for investment companies with fixed capital

* Sees to search for a potential investor to buy the company’s operations

* Approves the exercise of stock warrant options between May 20 and May 31, earlier than previously announced

