BRIEF-ECO Business-Immobilien: takeover offer from Deutsche Wohnen fails

April 16 (Reuters) - ECO Business-Immobilien AG :

* Said on Wednesday that takeover offer by Deutsche Wohnen to shareholders of ECO fell short

* Said effectiveness of takeover was dependent on successful completion of takeover offer of Deutsche Wohnen for Conwert Immobilien Invest SE (“Conwert”)

* Said minimum acceptance threshold for takeover of Conwert was not reached, so that the takeover offer also failed for shareholders of ECO

