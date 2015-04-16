FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco announces results of outstanding ORNANES repurchase procedure
April 16, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco announces results of outstanding ORNANES repurchase procedure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Announced on Wednesday the results of the repurchase procedure of outstanding ORNANES issued on Sept. 19, 2012 (2012 ORNANES)

* Announced the repurchase of 94.55 pct of the 2012 ORNANES

* Settlement of 2012 ORNANES and repurchase procedure will occur on April 17, 2015, after which date the 2012 ORNANES so repurchased will be cancelled in accordance with their terms and conditions

* Total repurchase price is 953,632,774.98 euros ($1.02 billion) or 292.19 euros per ORNANE 2012

* Says 2015 ORNANES received an ‘A’ rating by Standard & Poors, and an ‘A+’ by Fitch

Source text: bit.ly/1CNqe9W

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9372 euros Gdynia Newsroom

