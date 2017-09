April 16(Reuters) - Alba Private Equity SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2014 EBITDA of 6.5 million euros ($6.94 million) versus 5.4 million euros year ago

* FY net profit was 3.3 million euros versus 17.2 million euros year ago

* FY Net Asset Value at 2.37 euros per share

* Investment portfolio of 9 million euros versus 10.9 million euros year ago

