FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Merlin approves share capital increase of 613.8 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Merlin approves share capital increase of 613.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Wednesday that the board had agreed on share capital increase for a total nominal amount of 64.6 million euros ($68.8 million) through the issuance of 64.6 million new ordinary shares

* The new shares to be issued at a nominal value of 1 euro per share and a share premium of 8.5 euros per share (total issue price of 9.5 euros per share)

* Total amount of share capital increase to ascend to 613.8 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9390 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.