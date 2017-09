April 16 (Reuters) - Net Insurance SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it issues a new income statement after a change in stake value in Veneto Banca SpA

* FY 2014 net loss of 5.79 million euros ($6.16 million) versus loss 2.5 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 gross premiums of 90.6 million euros, up 9.2 percent

* FY 2014 solvency ratio of 1.91 percent versus 2.30 percent year ago

