FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- NIBC Bank prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- NIBC Bank prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NIBC Bank N.V.

(NIBC Bank )

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 22,2022

Coupon 0.250 pct

Issue price 99.6130

Reoffer price 99.6130

Reoffer yield 0.306 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 22,2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, CA-CIB & ING

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch Law

ISIN XS1222431097

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.