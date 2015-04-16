New Issue- EDP Finance prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower EDP Finance B.V.
(EDP Finance)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 22,2025
Coupon 2.00 pct
Issue price 99.919
Reoffer price 99.919
Reoffer yield 2.009 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 192.1 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025,DBR
Payment Date April 22,2015
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BPI & CaixaBI
Ratings Baa3 (stable) (Moody‘s), BB+ (positive) (S&P) &
BBB- (stable)(Fitch)
Listing Irish stock exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
