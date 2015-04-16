New Issue-Achmea Bank prices 650 mln euro 2022 bond

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Achmea Bank NV
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.147
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Natixis, SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings A (S&P) & A- Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
