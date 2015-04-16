New Issue- KFW prices 2.0 bln euro 2030 bond

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KFW
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2030
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.7240
Spread Minus 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date April 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARC, CMZ & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
