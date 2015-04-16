FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- D. Carnegie & Co. AB prices 1.0 bln sek 2018 to FRN
April 16, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- D. Carnegie & Co. AB prices 1.0 bln sek 2018 to FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower D. Carnegie & Co. AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date April 23, 2018

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 375 basis points

Spread 3 month Stibor + 375 basis points

Payment Date April 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Nasdaq Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

ISIN SE0006964557

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
