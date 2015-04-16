FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 16, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Intesa Sanpaolo prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

(Intesa Sanpaolo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 23,2025

Coupon 2.855 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.855 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 276.7 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI(B&D), Barclays & BofA Merrill Lynch

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law - subordination provisions

are governed by Italian law

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1222597905

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

