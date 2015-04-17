FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Beta Systems Software: AGM approves capital measures
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
April 17, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beta Systems Software: AGM approves capital measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17(Reuters) - Beta Systems Software AG :

* Said on Thursday decided to reduce share capital of 25,789,029.50 euros ($27.78 million) by 5,976,268.50 euros to 19,812,761.00 euros

* Said it had additionally approved increase of share capital

* Said reduced share capital to be increased from 19,812,761.00 euros by up to 6,604,253.00 euros to up to 26,417,014.00 euros through issue of 6,604,253 new shares, at 1.00 euro per share, against cash contributions

* Said AGM approved spin-off of two divisions DCI and IAM

* Said Beta Systems Software holds 100 percent of shares in two companies

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9283 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.