BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo to sell its 5 pct stake in Guido Veneziani Editore
April 17, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo to sell its 5 pct stake in Guido Veneziani Editore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* Reported on Thursday it signed a preliminary agreement with Grafiche Mazzucchelli SpA to sell its entire 5 percent stake in Guido Veneziani Editore SpA (GVE)

* The agreement provides that Grafiche Mazzucchelli will acquire the stake in GVE for a total value of 1.2 million euros ($1.29 million)

* The contract provides as well a price adjustment clause in favor of the company equal to 50 pct the greater value that would express the participation due to future possible extraordinary operations carried out by GVE

$1 = 0.9283 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
