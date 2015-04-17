FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hansa Medical Q1 net sales improve, operating loss widens
April 17, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hansa Medical Q1 net sales improve, operating loss widens

April 17 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 net sales of 3.8 million Swedish crowns versus 1.6 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 10.7 million versus loss 5.9 million crowns year ago

* Said operating result had been negatively impacted by increased activity level together with continued expansion of the organization, as well as cost for the planned listing on Nasdaq OMX and transition to IFRS

* Said number of candidates will be optimised in 2015 in order to select a lead candidate and start preclinical development in 2016

