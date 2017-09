April 17 (Reuters) - Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :

* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 net loss of 1.97 million euros ($2.10 million) versus loss of 4 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 turnover of 65.2 million euros, up 20 percent year on year

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 2.3 million euros, up 38 percent year on year

* FY 2014 operating profit of 2.3 million euros versus loss of 1.8 million euros a year ago

