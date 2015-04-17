BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom sells bought-back shares to finance acquisition of NEO

April 17 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Said on Thursday that it had closed a share repurchase programme acquiring 88,245 shares at 14 euros ($15) per share

* Proceeded to sell all 88,245 shares acquired in the programme as part of an operation in blocks of 120,000 shares to an institutional investor

* The proceeds from the sale of bought-back shares to be used to buy NEO Operador de Telecomunicaciones SLU

