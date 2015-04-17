FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom sells bought-back shares to finance acquisition of NEO
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 17, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom sells bought-back shares to finance acquisition of NEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Said on Thursday that it had closed a share repurchase programme acquiring 88,245 shares at 14 euros ($15) per share

* Proceeded to sell all 88,245 shares acquired in the programme as part of an operation in blocks of 120,000 shares to an institutional investor

* The proceeds from the sale of bought-back shares to be used to buy NEO Operador de Telecomunicaciones SLU

Source text: bit.ly/1DOr8Xt

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9283 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
