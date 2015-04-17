FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-European pharma: currency blows hot and cold for Q1 results
#Healthcare
April 17, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-European pharma: currency blows hot and cold for Q1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Big currency swings are set to overshadow Q1 results at European drugmakers, with euro reporters helped by a 20% year-on-year move in the dollar/euro rate but companies accounting in dollars or Swiss francs held back

** Swiss franc reporters Actelion and Roche kick off the reporting season on April 21 and 22, with a stronger dollar not enough to outweigh the euro and other foreign exchange weakness

** Barclays analysts expect FX headwinds to clip 3 pct from Roche sales and 8 pct from Actelion, while dollar reporter Novartis (April 23) is set to take around a 10 pct hit

** AstraZeneca (April 24), which also reports in dollars, will see a currency hit at the sales line of about 7 pct, according to Deutsche Bank

** By contrast, FX will be a windfall for euro reporters Sanofi and Bayer, as well as Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, all presenting results on April 30

** Least affected among the large-cap pharmas is likely to be Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline (May 6), says Deutsche (RM: ben.hirschler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
