New Issue- Transport for London prices 400 mln stg 2025 bond

Borrower Transport for London
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date April 24,2025
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.638
Reoffer yield 2.166 pct
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date April 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BofAML & DB (B&D)
Ratings Aa2 (Stable)(Moody‘s)
Listing London Listing
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
