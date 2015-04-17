New Issue- Toronto-Dominion Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2022 bond

Apr 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Toronto-Dominion Bank

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 27,2022

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.841

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 37.2 bps

Over the January 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1223216497

