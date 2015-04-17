FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Toronto-Dominion Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2022 bond
April 17, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Toronto-Dominion Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Toronto-Dominion Bank

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 27,2022

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.841

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 37.2 bps

Over the January 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1223216497

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

