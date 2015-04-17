FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
InterContinental Hotel Group shares higher on merger chatter - traders
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 17, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

InterContinental Hotel Group shares higher on merger chatter - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Intercontinental Hotel Group turned positive in late trade on Friday, with traders citing market chatter that the hotel firm could be subject to a bid from a U.S. firm.

The hotelier spiked as much as 1.1 percent higher, before closing up 0.2 percent at 2,722p, well off its session low at 2,684.5p. The company traded twice its 90-day average volume.

InterContinental Hotel Group declined to comment on the speculation. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.