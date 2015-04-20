FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arena Bilgisayar faces tax demand and fine
April 20, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Arena Bilgisayar faces tax demand and fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20(Reuters) - Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret :

* Said on Sunday that as result of investigation for all import operations between April 2011 and April 2014 company faced tax demand and fine by Ministry of Customs and Trade of Turkey

* Ministry notified the company to pay 1,111,848 lira ($414,776) special consumption tax, 46,644 lira resource utilization support fund, 208,529 lira VAT, 4,101,063 lira tax fine and 5,100 lira irregularity fine

* Said company will use all legal rights including objection, reconciliation, lawsuit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 2.6806 liras Gdynia Newsroom

