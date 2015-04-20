FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 20, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Trading of Mediatel's shares to be suspended due to consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

APRIL 20 (Reuters) - Mediatel SA :

* Said on Sunday that it submitted a motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange to have its shares suspended from April 27 to May 11 due to consolidation process

* Plans to set the reference date for May 4

* 654,243,230 shares of the company with the nominal value of 0.20 zloty will be consolidated on 5 to 1 ratio

* After the consolidation company’s share capital will comprise of 130,848,646 shares with nominal value of 1 zloty each Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

