BRIEF-Hawe members of management to buy 17.58 percent stake

* Said on Sunday that on April 18 there was signed a heads of agreement for an indirect acquisition of a 17.58 percent stake (18,852,343 shares) in the company by members of the company’s management

* The heads of agreement was signed between Pawel Sobkow (chairman of the company’s management board), Pawel Paluchowski (vice chairman of the management board), Whitestone Capital SA and Trinitybay Investments Ltd.

* Trinitybay Investments Ltd will transfer shares of Hawe to Brunstane Ltd. and subsequently will sell 100 percent stake in Brunstane Ltd to Pawel Sobkow, Pawel Paluchowski and Whitestone Capital SA

