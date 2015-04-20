FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hawe members of management to buy 17.58 percent stake
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 20, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hawe members of management to buy 17.58 percent stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Hawe SA :

* Said on Sunday that on April 18 there was signed a heads of agreement for an indirect acquisition of a 17.58 percent stake (18,852,343 shares) in the company by members of the company’s management

* The heads of agreement was signed between Pawel Sobkow (chairman of the company’s management board), Pawel Paluchowski (vice chairman of the management board), Whitestone Capital SA and Trinitybay Investments Ltd.

* Trinitybay Investments Ltd will transfer shares of Hawe to Brunstane Ltd. and subsequently will sell 100 percent stake in Brunstane Ltd to Pawel Sobkow, Pawel Paluchowski and Whitestone Capital SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

