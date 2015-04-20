BRIEF-PTI sells 53.94 pct of RSY to Montag Sp. z o.o.

April 20 (Reuters) - RSY SA :

* Said on Saturday that on April 13 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI) sold all 1,995,000 shares it held in the company representing a 53.94 percent stake

* On April 13 Montag Sp. z o.o. bought 1,995,000 shares (53.94 percent stake) in the company

* Prior to the transaction, Montag Sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of RSY

* Montag Sp. z o.o. belongs to the capital group of Zastal SA Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage: and