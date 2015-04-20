BRIEF-PTI sells 54.93 pct of CSY to Montag Sp. z o.o.

April 20 (Reuters) - CSY SA :

* Said on Saturday that on April 13 Montag Sp. z o.o. bought 5,932,935 shares (54.93 percent stake) in the company

* Prior to the transaction, Montag Sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of CSY SA

* On April 13 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI) sold all 5,932,935 shares it held in the company representing a 54.93 percent stake

* After the transaction, PTI does not own any shares of CSY

* Montag Sp. z o.o. belongs to the capital group of Zastal SA Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage: