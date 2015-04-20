FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Natra maintains negotiations with creditors on restructuring
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Natra maintains negotiations with creditors on restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Natra SA :

* Said on Saturday that the standstill agreement valid till April 18 was extended to April 30 by the company and creditors of Financing Contract of 2013 (representing about 91 percent of amount pending amortization) and entities that provided financing in 2014 (100 percent)

* Said it had agreed with financial institutions the terms of the restructuring agreement and lock-up, whose acceptance deadline for the institutions is April 30

* The restructuring agreement and lock-up to enter into force once it is signed by entities representing 75 percent of amount pending amortization under Financing Contract of 2013 and the lines of financing in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
