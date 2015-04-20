FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Volkswagen slips to day's low as China auto outlook weakens
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Volkswagen slips to day's low as China auto outlook weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Volkswagen shares off 1.4 pct and near day’s lows as early comments from Shanghai auto show point to slowing demand for the auto industry in China

** BMW holds gains and is up 1 pct but is also off the highest levels of the day

** Chinese car market growth to half in 2015, German auto association VDA says at Shanghai Auto Show

** Bernstein notes that growth for international brands has weakened significantly and Chinese brands are taking market share leading to price cuts from international brands

** Brokers notes Shanghai Volkswagen and Ford having cut prices by 5-10 pct in recent weeks

** Autos sector has been biggest beneficiary of ECB QE - sector up 29.4 pct YTD, best performer in Europe

** Trader notes weekly MACD sell signal forming in BMW, sector also showing signs of weakening. Charts: link.reuters.com/paw54w, link.reuters.com/qaw54w

RM: alasdair.pal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.