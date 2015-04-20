BUZZ-Volkswagen slips to day's low as China auto outlook weakens

** Volkswagen shares off 1.4 pct and near day’s lows as early comments from Shanghai auto show point to slowing demand for the auto industry in China

** BMW holds gains and is up 1 pct but is also off the highest levels of the day

** Chinese car market growth to half in 2015, German auto association VDA says at Shanghai Auto Show

** Bernstein notes that growth for international brands has weakened significantly and Chinese brands are taking market share leading to price cuts from international brands

** Brokers notes Shanghai Volkswagen and Ford having cut prices by 5-10 pct in recent weeks

** Autos sector has been biggest beneficiary of ECB QE - sector up 29.4 pct YTD, best performer in Europe

** Trader notes weekly MACD sell signal forming in BMW, sector also showing signs of weakening. Charts: link.reuters.com/paw54w, link.reuters.com/qaw54w