New Issue- Brisa prices 300 mln euro 2025 bond
April 20, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Brisa prices 300 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria, S.A

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2025

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.083

Spread 153 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 190.6bp

Over the 0.5 pct 2025 DBR

Payment Date April 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BESI, CaixaBI, MillenniumBCP, Santander GBM

& SGCIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) &

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Portuguese

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
