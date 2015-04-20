New Issue-Nationwide BS prices 750 mln stg 2018 FRN

Apr 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society
Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bonds Llp
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date April 27, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Nomura,RBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)