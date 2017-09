April 21(Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE :

* Announced on Monday an FY revenue of 111.7 million euros ($119.8 million), up 18.6 pct from 94.2 million euros a year ago

* Said FY net income group share was 4.0 million euros, up 90.5 pct from 2.1 million euros a year ago

* Confirmed an improved profitability outlook compared with 2014

