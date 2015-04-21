FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three-month euro interbank lending rate falls below zero for first time
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Three-month euro interbank lending rate falls below zero for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Three-month interbank lending rates in the euro area fell below zero for the first time on Tuesday, as excess cash from the European Central Bank’s money-printing scheme weighed on the benchmark.

Three Month Euribor rates fixed at -0.001 percent on Tuesday, according to traders.

Overnight money market rates are already well below zero, but strategists said worries about Greece’s cash crunch had slowed the fall in longer-term rates.

The slow move below zero “is down to Greece and the risks associated with Grexit,” said Benjamin Schroeder, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

“I don’t think it changes much in terms of how banks lend to each other.” (Writing by John Geddie, reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.