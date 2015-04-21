FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's COFCO says could list agri assets in 3-5 years
April 21, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

China's COFCO says could list agri assets in 3-5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANE, Switzerland, April 21 (Reuters) - The chairman of China’s COFCO said the company is considering listing its agricultural assets together with those of its joint ventures Nidera and Noble Agri within three to five years.

“I think (the IPO time) is when we manage better the (combined) company and achieve proper earnings and then shareholders agree. That would take us three to five years,” COFCO chairman Ning Gaoning said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the FT Commodities Global Summit.

He said the plan would be to list all of COFCO‘s, Noble‘s, and Nidera’s agricultural assets together.

Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Louise Heavens

