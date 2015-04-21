FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 1, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 101.597

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2019 UKT

Payment Date May 7, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC, RBC CM & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0881488430

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

