New Issue-EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 28,2025
Coupon 0.20 pct
Reoffer price 99.615
Reoffer yield 0.239 pct
Spread Minus 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 15.6 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025, DBR
Payment Date April 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DB (B&D)& Natixis
Ratings Aa1(stable)(Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP program
