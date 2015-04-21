FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 28,2025

Coupon 0.20 pct

Reoffer price 99.615

Reoffer yield 0.239 pct

Spread Minus 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 15.6 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025, DBR

Payment Date April 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DB (B&D)& Natixis

Ratings Aa1(stable)(Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP program

ISIN EU000A1G0DE2

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.